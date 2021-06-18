Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.20. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 29,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

