Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,551.46 ($72.53). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,540 ($72.38), with a volume of 228,891 shares.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is £166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.35.

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

