Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.85.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,242,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

