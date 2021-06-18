Wing (WING) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.91 or 0.00057733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $36.87 million and $7.21 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00141259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00179745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.00895167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.51 or 0.99999705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,807,629 coins and its circulating supply is 1,682,629 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

