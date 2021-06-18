Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Peony has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $2,233.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057250 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001291 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,330,245 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.