J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 112,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of J. Alexander’s stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,298. J. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in J. Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of J. Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

