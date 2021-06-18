Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE PAI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 31,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
