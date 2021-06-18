MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE MMD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,779. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $211,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Yie-Hsin Hung purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,282 shares of company stock valued at $349,123.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 176,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,355 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

