Enecuum Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.90 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and $1.90 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00755622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00084391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,865,233 coins and its circulating supply is 179,115,226 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

