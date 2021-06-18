Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 13th total of 407,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 42,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Luxfer by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.