Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Down 0.7%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.15 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.15 ($0.67). Approximately 6,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 117,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £56.29 million and a PE ratio of 39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

In related news, insider Christopher Mills bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,024.82).

About Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services for clients in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

