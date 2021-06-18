Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

