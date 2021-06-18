Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Trading Down 2.7%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.17. 5,597 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

