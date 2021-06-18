Abyss (ABYSS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $264,042.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Abyss has a market cap of $9.85 million and $264,042.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.09 or 0.00756847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00084284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042714 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABYSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.