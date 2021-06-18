Scorum Coins (SCR) Reaches Market Cap of $179,116.01

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $179,116.01 and approximately $774.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00058795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00142042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00891734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,949.65 or 1.00044383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

