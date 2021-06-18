Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Up 35.1% in May

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:OACB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,326. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

