Aspen Group’s (ASPU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.
Aspen Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,496. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
