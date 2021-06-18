Aspen Group’s (ASPU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,496. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

