Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,641. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $168.93.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.18.
In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
