Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,641. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.18.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

