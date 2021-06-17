Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Rises By 29.7%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 259,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 106,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,027. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director John A. Carrig purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

