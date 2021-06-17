Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the May 13th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DVD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,579. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20. Dover Motorsports has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

