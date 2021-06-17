Zacks Investment Research Lowers Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Sell

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ITMR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

ITMR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.44. 33,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

