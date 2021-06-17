yOUcash (YOUC) Price Up 62.2% This Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 55.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 62.2% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $322.87 million and $17,963.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00755078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00084174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042514 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,612,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

