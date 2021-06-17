Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.

Shares of SCVL traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.23. 85,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,620. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $910.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.