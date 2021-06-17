Band Protocol Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.91 or 0.00018203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $243.12 million and $30.39 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00060078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.71 or 0.00755477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00084177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

