Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.96 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $1.96 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00140552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00179929 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00887617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,021.07 or 1.00184132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

