Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the May 13th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $426,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,184. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,467. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

