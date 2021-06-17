SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of SLQT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 871,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,243. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

