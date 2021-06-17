SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.
Shares of SLQT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 871,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,243. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.
In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
