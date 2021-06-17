Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.82.

KEYS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 979,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

