Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

DAVA stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.38. The company had a trading volume of 95,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,389. Endava has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

