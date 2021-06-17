Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) & Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Financial Analysis

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics -224.79% -31.99% -26.32% Regulus Therapeutics N/A -91.01% -46.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $28.63 million 66.22 -$66.15 million ($1.92) -22.47 Regulus Therapeutics $10.01 million 6.66 -$15.73 million ($0.45) -1.98

Regulus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $41.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.51%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.52%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Protagonist Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PTG-200 for the treatment of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis; and PN-235 and PN-232 oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates for IBD and non-IBD indications. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products, which include RGLS5579 glioblastoma multiforme program; and Hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and cell therapies programs. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

