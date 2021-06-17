The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 13th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,644,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.50. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock worth $318,310,923. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

