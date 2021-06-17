ZPER (ZPR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $490,474.29 and approximately $21.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZPER has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00189335 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.76 or 0.00627794 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,334,288 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.