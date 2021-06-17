Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.97.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,414,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.