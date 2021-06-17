Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.97.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,414,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

