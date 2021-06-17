-$0.35 EPS Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

KIDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of KIDS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 84,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,023. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $64.96.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $252,120.00. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 397,429 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 203,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 77.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 149,301 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

