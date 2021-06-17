ScPrime Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $899.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058741 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,494,467 coins and its circulating supply is 35,810,856 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.