eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,020,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

eWellness Healthcare stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 689,009,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,513,063. eWellness Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About eWellness Healthcare

eWellness Healthcare Corporation, a physical therapy telehealth company, offers real-time distance monitored assessments and treatments. It provides PHZIO platform, which enables patients to engage with live or on-demand video for digital telehealth assessments and treatments from home or office. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

