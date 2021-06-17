Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 291,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,012. The company has a current ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61. Houston American Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

