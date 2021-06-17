Incent (INCNT) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Incent has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $338,598.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00140517 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00179696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.40 or 0.00886433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,812.21 or 0.99935538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

