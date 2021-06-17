Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Cap of $36.34 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $36.34 million and $20.05 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00756554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042189 BTC.

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

