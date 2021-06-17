BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson Sells 2,500 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.23. 388,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

