Barclays Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 35,233 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,379% compared to the average volume of 2,382 call options.

Barclays stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,427. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. Barclays has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after buying an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 254,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barclays by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,931,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

