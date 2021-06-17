Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 55,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.40. 2,326,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

