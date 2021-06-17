QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

QIWI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 270,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $682.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. QIWI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIWI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

