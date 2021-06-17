apM Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $82,082.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $82,082.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00060317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00025995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00759160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00084163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042321 BTC.

About apM Coin

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

