Maxcoin Price Up 15.7% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $438,178.22 and $336.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,589.64 or 1.00097650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00035161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00337303 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.72 or 0.00430638 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.08 or 0.00801736 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00076216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

