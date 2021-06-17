Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 17,064 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $174,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,949,636.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $18,374.08.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $211,734.40.

Zynga stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,620,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,446,559. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zynga by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Zynga by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

