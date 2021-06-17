Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $365,420.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $365,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 210,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.35. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

