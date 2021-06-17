Steve Oblak Sells 1,981 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20.

On Friday, April 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $427,612.84.

Shares of W stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $309.22. 931,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.51. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.69 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

