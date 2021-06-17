Daniel R. Chard Sells 5,824 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,496.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MED stock traded down $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $268.86. 154,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,150. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.