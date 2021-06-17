Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $244.43. 5,110,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,043. The firm has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Macquarie raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

